Steve Kerr punzecchia James Wiseman: “La panchina fa parte della sua crescita, se vuole essere come Curry e Green”

Home NBA News
Francesco ManziLascia un Commento su Steve Kerr punzecchia James Wiseman: “La panchina fa parte della sua crescita, se vuole essere come Curry e Green”

Ieri notte, nella netta sconfitta contro i Los Angeles Clippers, Steve Kerr ha mandato in campo James Wiseman solo nel quarto quarto, una sorta di “punizione” dopo aver saltato uno dei test anti-Covid durante l’All Star Break e aver per questo perso un allenamento. La seconda chiamata assoluta all’ultimo Draft era già stata ripresa da coach Kerr nella giornata di ieri, lo scarso minutaggio contro i Clippers è stata un’ulteriore sfida per il rookie, che ha risposto bene producendo 14 punti e 7 rimbalzi in 12′.

Dopo la partita, alle domande sull’utilizzo di Wiseman, Kerr ha risposto molto francamente:

Non entrerò nei dettagli, ma è tutto parte dello sviluppo di un giovane giocatore. Devi fare il tuo dovere. Mi è piaciuta la sua risposta, sembrava arrabbiato nel quarto quarto. In questa Lega devi dimostrare delle cose. Se vuoi essere come Steph o Draymond, devi attraversare anche ciò che hanno attraversato loro. E indovinate un po’, entrambi furono panchinati durante la loro prima stagione in NBA. Entrambi dovettero lottare, anche le superstar devono guadagnarsi i minuti in questa Lega. Continuerà a giocare così poco? No, i suoi minuti aumenteranno, aumenteranno.

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Lascia un commento

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.