Steve Kerr punzecchia James Wiseman: “La panchina fa parte della sua crescita, se vuole essere come Curry e Green”

Ieri notte, nella netta sconfitta contro i Los Angeles Clippers, Steve Kerr ha mandato in campo James Wiseman solo nel quarto quarto, una sorta di “punizione” dopo aver saltato uno dei test anti-Covid durante l’All Star Break e aver per questo perso un allenamento. La seconda chiamata assoluta all’ultimo Draft era già stata ripresa da coach Kerr nella giornata di ieri, lo scarso minutaggio contro i Clippers è stata un’ulteriore sfida per il rookie, che ha risposto bene producendo 14 punti e 7 rimbalzi in 12′.

Dopo la partita, alle domande sull’utilizzo di Wiseman, Kerr ha risposto molto francamente:

Non entrerò nei dettagli, ma è tutto parte dello sviluppo di un giovane giocatore. Devi fare il tuo dovere. Mi è piaciuta la sua risposta, sembrava arrabbiato nel quarto quarto. In questa Lega devi dimostrare delle cose. Se vuoi essere come Steph o Draymond, devi attraversare anche ciò che hanno attraversato loro. E indovinate un po’, entrambi furono panchinati durante la loro prima stagione in NBA. Entrambi dovettero lottare, anche le superstar devono guadagnarsi i minuti in questa Lega. Continuerà a giocare così poco? No, i suoi minuti aumenteranno, aumenteranno.

Steve Kerr on the James Wiseman benching: "I'm not gonna go into detail, but this is all part of development as a young player. You gotta take care of your business." Said he liked Wiseman's response: "He looked angry" in the fourth quarter. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 12, 2021

Steve Kerr: "You have to prove it in this league. If you want to be Steph or Draymond, you have to do what they did. And guess what? Both those guys were benched their rookie year. Both those guys had to fight. Even the superstar players have to earn their way in this league." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 12, 2021

James Wiseman in that second unit would only get him around 12 minutes a night. Might Steve Kerr also put him back in the starting lineup? "His minutes are going to go up. His minutes are going to go up. I'll just put it at that." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 12, 2021

