Talen Horton-Tucker blocca l’approdo di Kyle Lowry ai Lakers

Francesco Manelli

Kyle Lowry è uno dei nomi più importanti sul mercato in queste ultime ore: il playmaker dei Toronto Raptors potrebbe allontanarsi dal Canada dopo aver conquistato il titolo 2019 sotto la guida di Nick Nurse.

Una delle squadre che vorrebbe portare Lowry nel proprio roster è quella dei Los Angeles Lakers, che ha intavolato una trattativa con i Raptors: le parti, però, avrebbero raggiunto uno stallo sul nome di Talen Horton-Tucker, giocatore che i canadesi vorrebbero ma che i gialloviola gradiscono tenere.

Come riporta l’insider dell’L.A. Times Broderick Turner, gli scout dei Lakers apprezzano a tal punto THT che non sono disposti a privarsene nemmeno in cambio di un giocatore come Kyle Lowry, mentre i Raptors vorrebbero averlo per aggiungere un giovane talento al proprio roster.

 

