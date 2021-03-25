Talen Horton-Tucker blocca l’approdo di Kyle Lowry ai Lakers

Kyle Lowry è uno dei nomi più importanti sul mercato in queste ultime ore: il playmaker dei Toronto Raptors potrebbe allontanarsi dal Canada dopo aver conquistato il titolo 2019 sotto la guida di Nick Nurse.

Una delle squadre che vorrebbe portare Lowry nel proprio roster è quella dei Los Angeles Lakers, che ha intavolato una trattativa con i Raptors: le parti, però, avrebbero raggiunto uno stallo sul nome di Talen Horton-Tucker, giocatore che i canadesi vorrebbero ma che i gialloviola gradiscono tenere.

Come riporta l’insider dell’L.A. Times Broderick Turner, gli scout dei Lakers apprezzano a tal punto THT che non sono disposti a privarsene nemmeno in cambio di un giocatore come Kyle Lowry, mentre i Raptors vorrebbero averlo per aggiungere un giovane talento al proprio roster.

“In talking to now three NBA front office executives, all of them said a resounding ‘No’ about the Lakers including [Talen Horton-Tucker] in any potential trade for Kyle Lowry. THT is liked that much by scouts. And the Lakers love his potential and upside.”

– @BA_Turner on THT pic.twitter.com/mBybGmKhSS

— Sports Notes (@TheSportsNotes) March 25, 2021