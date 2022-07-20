Tristan Thompson tradisce per l’ennesima volta Khloé Kardashian: i migliori meme

Nelle scorse ore sui social è circolata la notizia dell’ennesimo tradimento di Tristan Thompson nei confronti della fidanzata Khloé Kardashian. In realtà “tradimento” non è esattamente la parola corretta, visto che la coppia si è separata da qualche mese ma nonostante questo aspetta un bambino, il secondo, da madre surrogata.

Su Twitter sono apparsi dei video di Thompson, in vacanza a Mykonos, in compagnia di almeno un’altra donna. In passato il giocatore aveva ripetutamente tradito Khloé, precedentemente moglie di Lamar Odom, risultando anche padre naturale di un bambino avuto dalla modella Maralee Nichols.

Tristan Thompson really wildlin bruh 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BHPPnl4c5B — Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 18, 2022

Ovviamente i social americani, sempre molto ironici e attenti alle vicende della famiglia Kardashian, hanno scherzato su questo ennesimo gossip coinvolgente TT. Di seguito abbiamo raccolto i migliori meme, alcuni dei quali davvero esilaranti.

Khloe Kardashian seeing Tristan Thompson in Greece with another woman. pic.twitter.com/gFkoWyhLZ5 — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) July 18, 2022

Khloe Kardashian: “Can you stop cheating on me and just love me and our daughter?” Tristan Thompson: pic.twitter.com/60s0vPZQna — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) July 18, 2022

Tristan Thompson when Khloe forgives him for the 5th time after being filmed with another woman pic.twitter.com/j0l89uTc5q — Burning Garbagé 🔥 (@obscurereaction) July 18, 2022

O you’re an athlete, what do u play? Tristan Thompson: Khloe 🥹😭😂 — Trina✨ (@_Troublee__) July 19, 2022

Khloe thinking Tristan finally gonna settle down and be a family man for once Tristan Thompson: pic.twitter.com/LNSqhgXiVS — Zyon Parker (@walt_tthegreatt) July 18, 2022

Tristan Thompson when it comes to cheating pic.twitter.com/ObLLfuOaKv — 2023 Cavs resurgence (@Its_RA_99) July 18, 2022

Khloe: I want us to be one big happy family Tristan Thompson: pic.twitter.com/QiW0BDXFxN — ⚡️Blvck Kakashi ⚡️ (@vicksorich) July 19, 2022

tristan thompson when they told him he had to cum in a cup instead of fucking the surrogate pic.twitter.com/GZelhU8GUm — ains 🂱 (@ainsleystapes) July 14, 2022

Tristan Thompson when he meets new chicks : pic.twitter.com/WoVxI7MFJR — Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 18, 2022

Tristan Thompson when he gets caught cheating for the 304th time pic.twitter.com/G17FFlFjxD — ProdigyOfFuture (@YallWayTooSoft) July 19, 2022