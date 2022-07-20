tristan thompson

Tristan Thompson tradisce per l’ennesima volta Khloé Kardashian: i migliori meme

Home NBA News
Francesco ManziLascia un Commento su Tristan Thompson tradisce per l’ennesima volta Khloé Kardashian: i migliori meme

Nelle scorse ore sui social è circolata la notizia dell’ennesimo tradimento di Tristan Thompson nei confronti della fidanzata Khloé Kardashian. In realtà “tradimento” non è esattamente la parola corretta, visto che la coppia si è separata da qualche mese ma nonostante questo aspetta un bambino, il secondo, da madre surrogata.

Su Twitter sono apparsi dei video di Thompson, in vacanza a Mykonos, in compagnia di almeno un’altra donna. In passato il giocatore aveva ripetutamente tradito Khloé, precedentemente moglie di Lamar Odom, risultando anche padre naturale di un bambino avuto dalla modella Maralee Nichols.

Ovviamente i social americani, sempre molto ironici e attenti alle vicende della famiglia Kardashian, hanno scherzato su questo ennesimo gossip coinvolgente TT. Di seguito abbiamo raccolto i migliori meme, alcuni dei quali davvero esilaranti.

Lascia un commento

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.