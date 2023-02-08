zion williamson

All Star Game 2023, anche Zion Williamson dà forfait

Francesco Manzi

Zion Williamson sarà annoverato tra gli All Star di quest’anno ma non prenderà parte all’All Star Game 2023 di Salt Lake City. Secondo Andew Lopez, Williamson darà forfait per via dell’infortunio muscolare che lo sta tormentando dal 2 gennaio.

Si tratta del secondo giocatore, peraltro titolare, a dover rinunciare all’All Star Game dopo Kevin Durant. Adam Silver sceglierà il sostituto tra i tanti esclusi della Western Conference: Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, De’Aaron Fox, Kawhi Leonard e Anthony Edwards.

