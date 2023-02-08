All Star Game 2023, anche Zion Williamson dà forfait

Zion Williamson sarà annoverato tra gli All Star di quest’anno ma non prenderà parte all’All Star Game 2023 di Salt Lake City. Secondo Andew Lopez, Williamson darà forfait per via dell’infortunio muscolare che lo sta tormentando dal 2 gennaio.

Si tratta del secondo giocatore, peraltro titolare, a dover rinunciare all’All Star Game dopo Kevin Durant. Adam Silver sceglierà il sostituto tra i tanti esclusi della Western Conference: Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, De’Aaron Fox, Kawhi Leonard e Anthony Edwards.

Zion Williamson will not play in the next three games and will not play in the All-Star Game.

Willie Green said team will not see the starting five they started the year with before ASG.

Expect Williamson to be re-evaluated once again after the break from his hamstring injury.

— Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) February 8, 2023