C’è anche Ettore Messina tra i candidati all’Hall of Fame del 2024

La Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame ha annunciato l’elenco dei candidati eleggibili per la classe del 2024, tra cui diversi candidati di alto profilo e per la prima volta, tra cui la squadra olimpica di basket maschile degli Stati Uniti del 2008 (“Redeem Team”), Vince Carter, Seimone Augustus, Bill Laimbeer, Rick Barnes, Mike Fratello, Ettore Messina e Penny Taylor.
Un primo sguardo all’elenco dei candidati eleggibili sarà fornito da “NBA Today” su ESPN, condotto da Malika Andrews, con la classe 2023 della Hall of Famer Becky Hammon, Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike e Brian Windhorst. Ecco l’elenco completo dei candidati eleggibili all’Hall of Fame, tra cui troviamo anche Ettore Messina, coach e President of Basketball Operations dell’Olimpia EA7 Milano ed ex San Antonio Spurs.
North American Nominees
* Indicates First-Time Nominee
|
2008 U.S. Olympic Redeem Team (TEA)*
|
Marv Kessler (COA)*
|
Rick Barnes (COA)*
|
Bill Laimbeer (PLA)*
|
John Beilein (COA)
|
Jim Larranaga (COA)
|
Chauncey Billups (PLA)
|
Mike Leonardo (COA)*
|
Vince Carter (PLA)*
|
Maurice Lucas (PLA)
|
Tom Chambers (PLA)
|
Shawn Marion (PLA)
|
John Clougherty (REF)
|
Rollie Massimino (COA)
|
Michael Cooper (PLA)
|
Bill Morse (COA)*
|
Joey Crawford (REF)
|
Dick Motta (COA)
|
Terry Cummings (PLA)
|
Jack Nagle (COA)*
|
Jack Curran (COA)
|
Jim Phelan (COA)
|
Bobby Dibler (REF)*
|
Bo Ryan (COA)
|
Don Donoher (COA)*
|
Charles Smith (COA)*
|
Robert Foley (COA)*
|
Stan Spirou (COA)
|
Mike Gminski (PLA)*
|
Reggie Theus (PLA)
|
Lou Henson (COA)
|
Jerry Welsh (COA)*
|
Marques Houtman (PLA)*
|
Buck Williams (PLA)
|
Marques Johnson (PLA)
|
John Williamson (PLA)
Women’s Nominees
|
Leta Andrews (COA)
|
Debbie Miller-Palmore (PLA)
|
Seimone Augustus (PLA)*
|
Marian Washington (COA)
|
Jennifer Azzi (PLA)
|
Dean Weese (COA)
|
Doug Bruno (COA)*
|
Chris Weller (COA)*
|
Cheryl Ford (PLA)*
|
Andrew Yosinoff (COA)*
|
Becky Martin (COA)
Contributor Nominees
|
Pete Babcock
|
Bobby Lewis
|
Dick Baumgartner
|
Fred McCall
|
Henry Bibby
|
Jack McCloskey
|
Marty Blake
|
Jon McGlocklin
|
Vic Bubas
|
Speedy Morris
|
Doug Collins
|
Dennis Murphy
|
Wayne Duke
|
Curly Neal
|
Bill Foster
|
Jack Powers
|
Mike Fratello*
|
Will Robinson
|
Bob Gibbons
|
Gene Shue
|
Simon Gourdine
|
Herb Simon*
|
Tim Grgurich
|
Scott Tarter*
|
Junius Kellogg
|
Donnie Walsh
|
Johnny “Red” Kerr
|
Jerry West*
|
Tom Konchalski
|
World Wheelers*
International Nominees
|
David Blatt (COA)*
|
Ettore Messina (COA)*
|
Tal Brody (CONT)*
|
Juan Carlos Navarro (PLA)*
|
Jean-Jacques Conceicao (PLA)*
|
Andres Nocioni (PLA)*
|
Mirza Delibasic (PLA)
|
Fabricio Oberto (PLA)*
|
Jorge Garbajosa (PLA)*
|
Jose Ortiz (PLA)*
|
Andrew Gaze (PLA)*
|
Amaury Pasos (PLA)
|
Panaglotis Giannakis (PLA)*
|
Modesto Palauskas (PLA)*
|
Giuseppe Giergia (PLA)
|
Togo Soares (PLA)
|
Dusan Ivkovic (PLA)
|
Penny Taylor (PLA)*
|
Andrei Kirilenko (PLA)*
|
Michele Timms (PLA)*
|
Vladimir Kondrashin (COA)
|
Amaya Valdemore (PLA)*
|
Marcos Leite (PLA)
|
Ranko Zeravica (COA)
Women’s Veteran Nominees
|
1982 Cheyney State NCAA Final Four Team (TEA)
|
Lometa Odom (PLA)
|
Alline Banks Sprouse (PLA)
|
Harley Redin (COA)
|
Edmonton Commercial Grads (TEA)
|
Hazel Walker (PLA)
|
John Head (COA)
|
Valerie Walker (PLA)
|
Yolanda Laney (PLA)
|
Dean Weese (COA)
|
Nashville Business College (TEA)
Veteran Nominees
|
1936 US Olympic Team (TEA)
|
Bill Melchionni (PLA)
|
1972 US Olympic Team (TEA)
|
Francis Meehan (PLA)
|
Dick Barnett (PLA)
|
Lucias Mitchell (COA)
|
Tom Blackburn (COA)
|
Joe Mullaney (COA)
|
Charles Brown (PLA)*
|
Willie Naulls (PLA)
|
Freddie Brown (PLA)
|
Ben Newman (CONT)*
|
Jack Coleman (PLA)
|
Don Otten (PLA)*
|
Leroy Edwards (PLA)
|
Louis Pieri (CONT)*
|
Leo Ferris (CONT)
|
Kevin Porter (PLA)
|
Travis Grant (PLA)
|
Glenn Roberts (PLA)
|
Jack Hartman (COA)
|
Lennie Rosenbluth (PLA)
|
Cam Henderson (COA)
|
Kenny Sailors (PLA)
|
Robert Hopkins (PLA)
|
Fred Schaus (CONT)
|
Charles Keinath (PLA)
|
Sam Schulman (CONT)
|
Greg Kelser (PLA)
|
Paul Silas (PLA)
|
Kentucky Wesleyan 1966, 1968, 1969 (TEA)
|
Dick Van Arsdale (PLA)
|
Loyola of Chicago (TEA)
|
Tom Van Arsdale (PLA)
|
Dan Lynch (COA)*
|
Cleo Vaughn (PLA)*
|
Billy Markward (CONT)
|
Lambert Will (CONT)
|
Jack McKinney (CONT)
|
Max Zaslofsky (PLA)
