NBA – Kyrie Irving non giocherà Gara-5 contro Milwaukee

Francesco Manzi

Lo si poteva sospettare visti i primi aggiornamenti sulle sue condizioni ieri sera, ma ora lo ha confermato anche coach Steve Nash. Kyrie Irving non giocherà Gara-5 contro i Milwaukee Bucks domani, a causa dell’infortunio alla caviglia subito in Gara-4.

La serie è sul 2-2 e Nash ha detto di non sapere se Irving sarà in grado di rientrare durante la sfida ai Bucks. Per quanto riguarda James Harden è ancora presto per dire se giocherà o meno Gara-5: nelle prossime ore si avranno ulteriori notizie. Il rischio che dei Big 3 di Brooklyn sia a disposizione solo Kevin Durant è dunque concreto.

