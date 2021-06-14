Lo si poteva sospettare visti i primi aggiornamenti sulle sue condizioni ieri sera, ma ora lo ha confermato anche coach Steve Nash. Kyrie Irving non giocherà Gara-5 contro i Milwaukee Bucks domani, a causa dell’infortunio alla caviglia subito in Gara-4.
Kyrie Irving will miss Game 5 on Tuesday with a sprained right ankle, Steve Nash says. Irving had an MRI. Nash adds he has “no idea” whether or not he will be able to return in this series vs. Milwaukee.
— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 14, 2021
La serie è sul 2-2 e Nash ha detto di non sapere se Irving sarà in grado di rientrare durante la sfida ai Bucks. Per quanto riguarda James Harden è ancora presto per dire se giocherà o meno Gara-5: nelle prossime ore si avranno ulteriori notizie. Il rischio che dei Big 3 di Brooklyn sia a disposizione solo Kevin Durant è dunque concreto.
Steve Nash says James Harden is currently working out. Nash did not know his status for Tuesday’s Game 5 yet.
— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 14, 2021
Milano. Laureato in Gestione del Lavoro e Comunicazione per le Organizzazioni all’Università Cattolica, ho fondato BasketUniverso nel 2011. Sì, tifo Orlando Magic e faccio di tutto per non nasconderlo.