Lo si poteva sospettare visti i primi aggiornamenti sulle sue condizioni ieri sera, ma ora lo ha confermato anche coach Steve Nash. Kyrie Irving non giocherà Gara-5 contro i Milwaukee Bucks domani, a causa dell’infortunio alla caviglia subito in Gara-4.

Kyrie Irving will miss Game 5 on Tuesday with a sprained right ankle, Steve Nash says. Irving had an MRI. Nash adds he has “no idea” whether or not he will be able to return in this series vs. Milwaukee.

