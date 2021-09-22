Continuano a tenere banco i rumors riguardanti Ben Simmons. Se i Golden State Warriors si sono chiamati fuori, a sorpresa sono stati “gettati” nelle trattative i Brooklyn Nets. A farlo è stato il celebre giornalista di ESPN Stephen A. Smith, secondo il quale i Nets avrebbero voluto cedere Kyrie Irving per arrivare all’australiano. Il fattore che ha stoppato il GM Sean Marks sarebbe stato il parere estremamente contrario di Kevin Durant, che è molto amico di Irving.

I Nets la scorsa stagione hanno avuto parecchi problemi con Irving, che ad un certo punto era anche sparito ufficialmente per “problemi personali”. Probabilmente quindi ci sarebbero dei motivi comportamentali alla base di questa volontà di separarsi dall’ex Cavs e Celtics. Qualche giorno fa era anche circolata la voce, attribuita al suo agente, che Irving sia addirittura disposto a ritirarsi immediatamente nel caso venisse scambiato da Brookyn contro la sua volontà.

Brooklyn showed interest in trading Kyrie to Philly, per @stephenasmith

“Kyrie could have ended up in Philly. Sean Marks couldn’t do that cuz KD wasn’t having it. … I assure you, if it were not for Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets would be interested in making that deal” pic.twitter.com/IXcSEqHuy7

— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 22, 2021