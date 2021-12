Olimpia Milano, offerto l’americano Marcquise Reed

I tanti infortuni costringeranno l’Olimpia Milano a tornare sul mercato in queste settimane, almeno per sostituire Shavon Shields. Secondo Aris Barkas di Eurohoops a Milano, attualmente in quarantena per molteplici casi di Covid, sarebbe stato offerto Marcquise Reed.

Marcquise Reed has a small Euroleague buyout in his contract with Gravelines and he was offered to Milan which is on the market for a SG. In the last three games he averaged 25,7 points while shooting 60% in threes

