L’agente di Jimmy Butler è FURIOSO con Shams Charania per le ultime notizie pubblicate

Negli ultimi giorni il nome di Jimmy Butler è stato particolarmente caldo sul mercato NBA, da quando Shams Charania ha scritto su ESPN che i Miami Heat sarebbero disponibili a trattare la sua cessione. Il giornalista ha fatto anche i nomi delle squadre gradite a Butler, citando come fonte direttamente l’agente del giocatore, Bernard Lee: Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks e Golden State Warriors. Nelle scorse ore Charania ha aggiunto un quarto team: i Phoenix Suns. Secondo quanto scritto da quest’ultimo, sarebbe stato ancora Bernard Lee a far sapere “nei circoli NBA” che Suns sarebbero destinazione benaccetta da parte di Jimmy.

Ed è stato a quel punto che Lee ha sbottato su X, commentando direttamente il tweet di Charania e attaccandolo platealmente. “Ascolta, ieri ho lasciato passare perché ero impegnato ma se non la smetti di utilizzare il mio nome nelle tue str*****e completamente inventate, perché sai che di solito non vali il mio tempo, non so cosa farò, perché sono un padre di mezza età, ma sappi che c’è profondo disprezzo da parte mia. Mondo, tutto questo è inventato. Non ho mai avuto nulla a che fare con questo cosiddetto ‘giornalista’ e onestamente non ne gioverei. Shams, questa è la tua occasione per chiedere scusa e dire ‘Ho lasciato che Chat GPT scrivesse i miei tweet ed è finita come con Peter Vescey’. Shams, Peter era un giornalista degli anni ’90. Sii un trend setter, inventa il nuovo ‘Sono stato hackerato’. Andiamo avanti, grazie” ha scritto Lee.

