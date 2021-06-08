James Harden ha dovuto abbandonare Gara-1 contro Milwaukee dopo 43” e non ha potuto giocare Gara-2, tutto a causa di un problema muscolare che gli aveva fatto saltare oltre un mese durante la stagione regolare. Non è chiaro quando il Barba potrà rientrare, nel frattempo i Nets sono volati però sul 2-0 nella serie. Se però Steve Nash e Kevin Durant hanno preso malissimo la notizia dell’infortunio, così come Kyrie Irving, c’è stato anche chi ha in un certo senso “goduto”: il padre di Dejounte Murray.

L’uomo ha ritenuto l’infortunio di Harden una punizione del karma per una giocata sporca che la superstar dei Nets avrebbe fatto nei confronti di suo figlio durante una partita di stagione regolare tra Brooklyn e San Antonio. Questa:

“James Harden è fuori a causa di un infortunio muscolare… Il karma è uno str***o… Non avrebbe dovuto cercare di far cadere mio figlio. Non auguro infortuni a nessuno, ma visto che è successo…” ha scritto il padre di Murray su Twitter, attirando ovviamente l’odio dei tifosi dei Nets.

James Harden is out due to a hamstring injury…. Karma is a Bitch…. Shouldn’t have tried to trip my son. I don’t wish injuries on anybody but since it happened… Fuck it 😂 — Mr. Murray 🏁 (@TeamMurray05) June 6, 2021

“Tutti questi fan di Harden sono offesi… Qualsiasi papà proteggerebbe suo figlio. Non ho mai augurato nulla di male ad Harden, è successo e sto dicendo ‘non me ne frega un c***o’. Tirate fuori le palle… Siete troppo soft” ha poi proseguito. “Non sapevo che la gente sui social fosse così sensibile. Immagino che non sappiano leggere, perché ho scritto letteralmente che non auguro infortuni a nessuno”.

All these Hardens fans in their feelings… Any father would protect his kids in any way. I never wished bad on him… It happened and I’m saying “IDGAF” Grow some balls… Y’all too soft for me 😂😂😂 — Mr. Murray 🏁 (@TeamMurray05) June 6, 2021

I NEVER REALIZED HOW SENSITIVE PEOPLE ARE ON SOCIAL MEDIA 🤦🏾‍♂️ I GUESS PEOPLE CAN’T READ BECAUSE I LITERALLY SAID I DON’T WISH INJURIES ON ANYBODY. WE ALL GUILTY OF TALKING SHIT AFTER OR DOING GAMES BUT MY SHIT STINKS MORE BECAUSE OF WHO I AM 😂 — Mr. Murray 🏁 (@TeamMurray05) June 6, 2021

